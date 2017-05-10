JASPER, Ind., 2017-05-10 23:26 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE), a leading global contract electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") company that specializes in durable electronics for the medical, automotive, industrial, and public safety end markets has been recognized with the 2017 Supplier Award for Competitiveness and Collaboration from Siemens Healthineers.



The awards ceremony was held recently at the supplier conference in Erlangen, Germany where the top 75 suppliers of Siemens Healthineers worldwide were invited to attend. There were five suppliers recognized, including an overall supplier of the year. Kimball Electronics was recognized with the 2017 Supplier Award for Competitiveness and Collaboration. This distinction is bestowed to a supplier of Siemens Healthineers that has demonstrated excellence in collaboration and competitiveness aiding the Siemens Healthineers team.



Presenting the award, David Mount, Chief Procurement Officer, Point of Care, Siemens Healthineers explained, "Kimball put forth a lot of extra effort to help with a Siemens device that had gone on back-order during a re-design; things such as training additional resources, scheduling additional shifts, and collaborating around the clock. This enabled Siemens to alleviate the backlog within a three-month period, produce additional new supply of the new design, and mitigate and rebuild safety stock."



Headquartered in Jasper, Indiana, Kimball Electronics operates nine manufacturing facilities in six countries and was selected based on its "extra effort and performance excellence," "outstanding communication" and "successful collaboration with change and transition requests and backlog issues from the Siemens team."



"On behalf of our more than 4,800 employees worldwide, I would like to say thank you to Siemens for recognizing Kimball Electronics with this very special award," says Don Charron, Kimball Electronics Chairman and CEO. "This is another great story and a great example of our commitment to service excellence!"



Kimball Electronics trades under the symbol "KE" on The NASDAQ Stock Market. Kimball Electronics is a global contract electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") company that specializes in durable electronics for the medical, automotive, industrial, and public safety end markets. Kimball Electronics is well recognized by customers and industry trade publications for its excellent quality, reliability, and innovative service. From its manufacturing operations in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand, Kimball Electronics provides engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services which utilize common production and support capabilities to a variety of industries globally. Kimball Electronics is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.



