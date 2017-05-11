TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- INV Metals ("INV Metals" or "Company") (TSX: INV) is pleased to report its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2017.

The Company recorded a total loss of $1,779,909 or $0.02 per share for the three-month period ended March 31, 2017, compared with a total loss of $320,963 or $0.01 per share for the corresponding period ended March 31, 2016. The Company's cash balance as at March 31, 2017 was approximately $31 million, compared to approximately $8.7 million as at December 31, 2016. For additional financial information please see INV Metals' unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis filed on www.sedar.com and on the Company's web site at www.invmetals.com.

About INV™ Metals

INV™ Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INV™ Metals' primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold property in Ecuador; (2) its 35% interest in the Kaoko property, located in Namibia; and (3) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Las Penas, Tierras Coloradas and La Rebuscada exploration projects.

Contacts:

INV Metals Inc.

Candace MacGibbon

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 703-8416

cmacgibbon@invmetals.com



