Intertrust Group: Intertrust completes share buy-back program

Amsterdam - 11 May 2017 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or the "Company") [ticker symbol INTER], a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, announces that the share buy-back program announced on 22 March 2017 has been successfully completed.

Between 22 March 2017 and 11 May 2017 a total of 1,856,354 shares were repurchased, at an average price of EUR 18.26 per share. As previously mentioned, these shares were repurchased to cover a deferred obligation to transfer shares towards certain employees including the selling shareholders within the former management team of Elian.

The repurchase transactions were executed by the independent broker, Kempen & Co, on Intertrust's behalf and were funded from Intertrust's available cash resources.

About Intertrust

Intertrust is a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, with approximately 2,500 employees located throughout a network of 41 offices in 30 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle-East. The Company delivers high-quality, tailored services to its clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust's business services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey, and the Cayman Islands. Intertrust works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

