AS "Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" will close the list of shareholders for dividend payments on May 15, 2017. Dividend payment date is May 22, 2017.



Proceeding from the above, May 11, 2017 is the last day when shares of AS "Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" are traded cum-dividend in the automatically matched trades executed in the orderbook. As of May 12, 2017 the shares will go ex-dividend.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.