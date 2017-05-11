The Chinese polysilicon producer's net income attributable to shareholders reached $22.9 million in the first quarter of 2017, from just $8.3 million a year earlier.Revenue soared 81.8% from the final three months of 2016 to $83.8 million. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) spiked from $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 to $41.7 million. Basic earnings per American Depositary Share (ADS) jumped from $0.39 in the preceding three-month period to $2.18, said the company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.External sales of polysilicon by volume soared 91.2% from a year earlier to 4,223 metric tons (MT) in the January-March period. External sales excluded internal sales to the company's wafer production unit in the Chinese city of Chongqing, which uses polysilicon as a raw material to ...

