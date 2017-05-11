Membrane Separation Technology Market Worth 28.10 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Membrane Separation Technology Market by Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Industrial Processing), Technology (RO, UF, MF, NF) and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 18.55 Billion in 2016 to USD 28.10 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 60 market data Tables and 51 Figures spread through 136 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Membrane Separation Technology Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/membrane-separation-technology-market-267308161.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

This market is mainly driven by the water & wastewater treatment, medical & pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and industrial processing sectors. Growing pharmaceutical and industrial development in North America and Asia-Pacific are driving the growth of this market.

Request for Sample PDF of Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=267308161

Reverse Osmosis: The largest used technology segment in the membrane separation technology market

Various technologies are being used in the Membrane Separation Technology Market, including reverse osmosis, micro filtration, ultrafiltration, and nanofiltration, among others. Among these, in 2016, the RO technology is estimated to have accounted for the largest market share due to its cost-effective and energy-efficient characteristics. RO desalination has also become a more reliable option with advancements in technology, and is widely used in the desalination of seawater and brackish water. Nanofiltration (NF) is the fastest-growing technology in the membrane separation technology market due to its ability to separate particles upto 0.002 Ã¬m.

Water & waste water treatment: The largest application in the membrane separation technology market

Membrane separation technology is used in various applications such as water & waste water treatment, medical & pharmaceutical, food & beverages, industry processing, and others. The water & waste water treatment application is estimated to have accounted for the largest market share due to the increasing usage of membrane separation technology for microbial removal, desalination of sea water, sewage treatment, wastewater treatment of water from industries, processing of natural mineral water, production of potable water, and treatment of brackish water. The medical & pharmaceutical industry is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, in terms of value among all the industries considered.

Asia-Pacific: The fastest growing market for membrane separation technology

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market for membrane separation technology. Factors driving the membrane separation technology market in the Asia-Pacific region are:

Growing demand from applications such as water & waste water treatment, medical & pharmaceutical, and food & beverages in major countries such as China and India

and Increasing investments in the membrane separation technology market in the region

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=267308161

Key players in the membrane separation technology market are The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), The 3M Company (U.S.), GE Water & Process Technologies (U.S.), Toray Industries (Japan), Merck Millipore (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Hydranautics (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), and Koch Membrane Systems Inc. (U.S.).

Browse Related Reports:

Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market by Material Type (Cellulose Based and Thin Film Composite Membrane), by End-Use Industry & Application (Desalination System, RO Purification and Medical Devices & Diagnostics), and by Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/reverse-osmosis-membrane-market-423.html

Membranes Market by Type (Polymeric, Ceramics), Technology (RO, UF, MF, NF, Pervaporation, Gas Separation), Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Industrial Gas Processing), Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/membranes-market-1176.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets