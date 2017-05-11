

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based brewer Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) on Thursday said it will dispute additional taxes and interest.



In late January, Diageo said that it had been discussing its transfer pricing position and related issues with HM Revenue & Customs or HMRC, the U.K. tax authority, and that it had entered into a process of collaborative working to seek clarity on those issues. Those discussions are ongoing.



Further to this, Diageo has learned now that HMRC intends to issue preliminary notices of assessment under the new Diverted Profits Tax regime, which came into effect in April 2015.



According to Diageo, this will require the company to pay additional tax and interest of approximately 107 million pounds in aggregate for the financial years ended 30 June 2015 and 30 June 2016.



Diageo said it does not believe that it falls within the scope of the new Diverted Profits Tax regime. Accordingly, Diageo will challenge the assessments when they are received. In order to do this, it will be necessary to pay the full amount assessed up front and then continue to work to resolve this matter with HMRC.



The payment of this sum is not a reflection of Diageo's view on the merits of the case and, based on its current assessment, Diageo considers no provision is required in relation to Diverted Profits Tax.



The company also said that the issue does not change its expectation that the tax rate before exceptional items for the year ending 30 June 2017 will be approximately 21%.



