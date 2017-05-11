CloudSense Announce Partnership With NTT DATA to Deliver Digital Innovation for Communications

LONDON, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CloudSense, the Salesforce-native omnichannel commerce platform, and NTT DATA, a leading global IT services provider and innovation partner, have announced their partnership.

The organizations have joined forces to deliver mutual customer success and to work on NTT DATA's Digital Telco Lab to provide novel digital solutions that help Communication Services Providers (CSPs) solve the array of challenges they are contending with today.

As a part of NTT, the world's largest Communications organization, NTT DATA bring an unparalleled understanding of the challenges encountered by CSPs and sit well placed to address these issues with new solutions. CloudSense is also deeply rooted in Communications, bringing a wealth of experience through both their people and the projects they've completed with leading CSPs globally to deliver transformative omnichannel digital buying journeys, all on Salesforce.

Today's CSPs must offer a diverse range of products and services to maximize revenues and stay competitive. Alongside the need to diversify, CSPs face a growing list of regulatory issues, ever-more capable but increasingly complex technology, growing customer expectations, and a business environment with a wide range of competitors, both direct and indirect. To thrive despite these varying demands, CSPs need to be leaner and more agile while retaining the ability to deliver complexity at scale and a consistent customer experience.

While working together on joint customer accounts and the Digital Telco Lab, NTT DATA and CloudSense will help CSPs meet the challenges they face head on by developing novel next-generation digital customer experiences. The Digital Telco Lab will specifically see the organizations pairing to provide omnichannel enabled systems Communications Service Providers can use to actively engage and interact with customers, partners and employees, using consolidated, convergent BSS and OSS systems that support simplified and lean operational business processes.

Darryl Frost, CloudSense's Vice President Alliances and Business Development, said, "We're delighted to work alongside NTT DATA, their knowledge and experience in Communications is renowned globally. The combination of our organizations' expertise promises joint customers improved business outcomes, as well as exciting developments for all Communications Service Providers through NTT DATA's Digital Telco Labs."

NTT DATA's Vice President Business Development Digital Business Solutions, Thomas Stoecker commented, "The CloudSense Platform enables leading CSPs worldwide to deliver omnichannel commerce journeys for their customers. Their Salesforce-native platform provides the intuitive systems of engagement Communications Providers need to deliver the digital customer experience necessary to differentiate in a highly competitive marketplace. We're looking forward to seeing the results of our work alongside CloudSense on joint customer projects and our Digital Telco Lab."

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA partners with clients to navigate the modern complexities of business and technology, delivering the insights, solutions and outcomes that matter most. We deliver tangible business results by combining deep industry expertise with applied innovations in digital, cloud and automation across a comprehensive portfolio of consulting, application, infrastructure and business process outsourcing services. NTT DATA is a top 10 global business and IT services provider with 100,000+ professionals in more than 50 countries, and is part of NTT Group, a partner to 85 percent of the Fortune 100. Visit nttdataservices.com to learn more.

About CloudSense

CloudSense is a global leader in Salesforce-native, industry-specific omnichannel commerce applications. The CloudSense Platforms enable customer-centric companies worldwide to transform the way they sell, delivering the capabilities they need to efficiently provide seamless one-to-one omnichannel customer experiences.

Integrating into CRM, ERP and other systems the CloudSense Platforms provide companies with a powerful Commerce SaaS capability for sales teams, eCommerce, mobile workforces, service agents, retail, reseller and telephone sales.

With offices across the world and customers in 26 countries and counting, CloudSense is growing quickly. Both our platform and people have been recognized for their excellence by numerous awards. To learn more, please visit http://www.cloudsense.com .