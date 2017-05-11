HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- ENGlobal (NASDAQ: ENG), a leading provider of engineering and automation services, today announced results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2017.

ENGlobal reported a net loss of $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2017 which was an increase in net loss of $0.1 million as compared to the net loss reported for the prior year period. Net loss per diluted share was ($0.03) for both the first quarter just ended and for the first quarter of 2016. Revenue decreased $2.3 million to $12.5 million from $14.8 million, or a 15.8% decrease, for the three months ended April 1, 2017, as compared to the three months ended March 26, 2016.

In April 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $2.0 million of the Company's common stock from time to time, based on prevailing market conditions. Through April 1, 2017, ENGlobal has repurchased and retired approximately 1,127,894 shares of common stock at a cost of $1.4 million under this program. As of April 1, 2017, the remaining amount authorized for repurchase under this program was $0.6 million.

Management's Assessment

Mark Hess, ENGlobal's Chief Financial Officer stated: "We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet. We have no bank debt and have terminated our credit facility that was scheduled to expire in September 2017. We currently have working capital of over $20 million, which, along with internally generated funds is expected to provide for our near term operations and growth. We are working with potential lenders in preparation for the time when a new credit facility may be needed."

Mr. Hess continued: "We continue to rationalize our overhead structure and costs and have made significant changes to both during and subsequent to the first quarter. As a result, we expect to lower our ongoing cost structure by over $4 million annually."

William A. Coskey, P.E., Chairman and CEO of ENGlobal added: "Business has remained somewhat sluggish in the sectors of the energy market ENGlobal has historically served. However, all indications are that we have seen the bottom and should trend upward from here. We remain excited about larger opportunities the Company is currently pursuing as we continue to make good progress on our multi-year goal of reshaping the Company."

Mr. Coskey continued: "We have positioned ourselves to take advantage of increasing activity in our proposal pipeline by being vertically integrated from engineering and fabrication to automation and integration. With the recent addition of key personnel and infrastructure, ENGlobal now has the internal resources to deliver engineered, modularized solutions to our clients, which should be larger in scope and size than our heritage projects."

The following is a summary of the income statement for the three months ended April 1, 2017 and March 26, 2016:

Three months ended Three Months ended (amounts in thousands) April 1, 2017 March 26, 2016 ------------------- ------------------- Revenue $ 12,473 $ 14,812 Gross Profit 1,731 1,673 General & Administrative Expenses 3,406 3,390 Operating Loss (1,675) (1,717) Net Loss (878) (749)

The following table presents certain balance sheet items as of April 1, 2017 and December 31, 2016:

As of December 31, (amounts in thousands) As of April 1, 2017 2016 ------------------- ------------------- Cash $ 14,373 $ 15,687 Working capital 20,462 22,200

The following table illustrates the composition of the Company's revenue and profitability for its operations for the three months ended April 1, 2017 and March 26, 2016:

(amounts in Three months ended April 1, Three Months ended March 26, thousands) 2017 2016 ------------------------------ ------------------------------ Opera- Opera- % of Gross ting % of Gross ting Total Total Profit Profit Total Total Profit Profit Segment Revenue Revenue Margin Margin Revenue Revenue Margin Margin Engineering & Construction $ 8,165 65.5% 11.5% 0.3% $ 8,527 57.6% 7.4% (1.6)% Automation 4,308 34.5% 18.3% 4.2% 6,285 42.4% 16.5% 4.7% -------------- ------- ------- ------ ------- ------- ------- ------ ------- Consolidated $12,473 100.0% 13.9% (13.4)% $14,812 100.0% 11.3% (11.6)%

The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended April 1, 2017 is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission reflecting these results by the end of the day on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal (NASDAQ: ENG) is a provider of engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Automation and Engineering. ENGlobal's Automation segment provides services related to the design, fabrication and implementation of distributed control, instrumentation and process analytical systems. The Engineering segment provides consulting services for the development, management and execution of projects requiring professional engineering, construction management, and related support services. Within the Engineering segment, ENGlobal's Government Services group provides engineering, design, installation and operation and maintenance of various government, public sector and international facilities, and specializes in the turnkey installation and maintenance of automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.ENGlobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

