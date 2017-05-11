ROSEVILLE, CA --(Marketwired - May 11, 2017) - Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW), a provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial and industrial (ACI) and residential markets, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Q1 2017 Summary:

Revenue of $14.4 million, compared to $19.4 million in the year-ago quarter

Gross margin of 19.4% compared to 28.7% in the year-ago quarter

Net loss of $2.9 million compared to net loss of $0.4 million in the year-ago quarter

New sales of $25.7 million compared to $9.9 million in the year-ago quarter

Backlog of $59.8 million compared to $39.8 million in the year-ago quarter

"The first quarter marked an important transition for Sunworks," said Chuck Cargile, Sunworks' Chief Executive Officer. "The unusually rainy weather limited the number of days our teams could spend installing, particularly in the ACI part of our business. As a result, our revenue was relatively low and we incurred a loss for the quarter. However, our new sales more than doubled and our backlog is at a record level. In addition, as drier weather returns to California, we expect our installation revenue to increase significantly in the second quarter."

Mr. Cargile added, "We continued to transition our business to a more variable cost model to be more nimble in responding to variability in revenue. We expect to benefit from this improved cost structure and return to profitability as we convert our record backlog to revenue."

The company's cash balance was $4.2 million as of March 31, 2017. Total debt outstanding (including convertible debt) was $2.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2017.

Backlog:

Q1' 17 - Q4 '16 Q1' 17 - Q1 '16 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q1 2016 % Change % Change ------------------------------------------------------- (in Millions USD) Beginning backlog $48.5 $42.7 $49.3 13.6% -1.6% New sales 25.7 24.2 9.9 6.2% 159.6% Revenue (14.4) (18.4) (19.4) -21.7% -25.8% ------------------------ Ending backlog $59.8 $48.5 $39.8 23.3% 50.3% ======================== (In Megawatts) Beginning backlog 15.8 13.8 16.1 14.5% -1.9% New sales 12.5 8.1 3.2 54.3% 290.6% Revenue (4.7) (6.1) (6.3) -23.0% -25.4% ------------------------ Ending backlog 23.6 15.8 13.0 49.4% 81.5% ========================

Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is an important measure of operating performance.

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with US GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period.

The following is a non-GAAP measure of cash flow, or adjusted EBITDA, which adds back non-cash items including interest, taxes, stock based compensation and depreciation.

(in Thousands USD) Q1' 17 - Q4 '16 Q1' 17 - Q1 '16 Adjusted EBITDA Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q1 2016 $ Change $ Change --------------------------------------------------------- Net (loss) $(2,905) $(3,660) $(378) $755 $(2,527) Add back: Interest 244 294 266 (50) (22) Taxes 0 0 0 0 0 Stock based compensation 217 277 28 (60) 189 Depreciation 103 105 21 (2) 82 --------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $(2,341) $(2,984) $(63) $643 $(2,278) =========================================================

About Sunworks, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Sunworks, Inc. is a premier provider of solar power solutions for both consumers and businesses. We're committed to quality construction practices that always exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety.

Today, Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance oriented solutions for the agriculture, commercial, federal, public works, residential, and utility industries. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we stand by in order to support our customers above and beyond their expectations.

Sunworks fields a diverse, seasoned workforce that includes distinguished veterans who are devoted to providing the very best customer experience. All of our employees, from technicians to executives, uphold our company's guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, failure to commercialize our technology, failure of technology to perform as expected, failure to earn profit or revenue, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUNWORKS, INC. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017, DECEMBER 31, 2016 AND MARCH 31, 2016 (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) ------------------------------------- Three months ended ------------------------------------- March 31, December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 Sales $ 14,350 $ 18,440 $ 19,428 Cost of Goods Sold 11,572 15,695 13,845 ----------- -------------- ---------- Gross Profit 2,778 2,745 5,583 ----------- -------------- ---------- Operating Expenses Selling and marketing expenses 1,747 3,191 2,561 General and administrative expenses 3,329 2,592 2,880 Stock based compensation 217 277 28 Depreciation and amortization 103 105 21 ----------- -------------- ---------- Total Operating Expenses 5,396 6,165 5,490 ----------- -------------- ---------- (Loss) Income before Other Income/(Expenses) (2,618) (3,420) 93 Other Income/(Expenses) Other income (expenses) (43) 54 (205) Interest expense (244) (294) (266) ----------- -------------- ---------- Total Other Income/(Expenses) (287) (240) (471) ----------- -------------- ---------- (Loss) before Income Taxes (2,905) (3,660) (378) Income Tax Expense - - - ----------- -------------- ---------- Net (Loss) $ (2,905) $ (3,660) $ (378) =========== ============== ========== LOSS PER SHARE: Basic $ (0.14) $ (0.18) $ (0.02) =========== ============== ========== Diluted $ (0.14) $ (0.18) $ (0.02) =========== ============== ========== WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 21,264,046 20,853,921 18,811,871 =========== ============== ========== Diluted 21,264,046 20,853,921 18,811,871 =========== ============== ==========

SUNWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2017 AND DECEMBER 31, 2016 (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 -------------- ----------------- (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,196 $ 11,069 Restricted cash 37 37 Accounts receivable, net 11,541 9,665 Inventory 3,980 3,394 Costs in excess of billings 3,735 4,307 Other current assets 255 117 -------------- ----------------- Total Current Assets 23,744 28,589 -------------- ----------------- Property and Equipment, net 1,612 1,674 -------------- ----------------- Other Assets Other deposits 61 53 Goodwill 11,364 11,364 -------------- ----------------- Total Other Assets 11,425 11,417 -------------- ----------------- Total Assets $ 36,781 $ 41,680 ============== ================= Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 9,152 $ 12,979 Billings in excess of costs 6,221 4,997 Customer deposits 277 64 Loan payable, current portion 222 218 Acquisition convertible promissory notes, net of beneficial conversion feature of $590 and $807, respectively 1,177 959 -------------- ----------------- Total Current Liabilities 17,049 19,217 -------------- ----------------- Long Term Liabilities Loan payable 438 496 Warranty liability 131 116 Convertible promissory notes 384 654 -------------- ----------------- Total Long Term Liabilities 953 1,266 -------------- ----------------- Total Liabilities 18,002 20,483 -------------- ----------------- Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock Series B, $.001 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares; 1,506,024 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2 2 Common stock, $.001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized shares; 22,440,664 and 20,853,921 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 22 21 Additional paid in capital 70,803 70,317 Accumulated Deficit (52,048) (49,143) -------------- ----------------- Total Shareholders' Equity 18,779 21,197 -------------- ----------------- Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 36,781 $ 41,680 ============== =================

