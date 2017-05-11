TORONTO, ONTARIO and LONDON, UNITED KINGDON -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Breaking Data Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BKD)(OTC PINK: BKDCD) ("Breaking Data" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its GIVEMESPORT Facebook Audience is experiencing significant traction and growth across a number of key metrics through the first calendar quarter of 2017.

-- Total Reach on Facebook up by 436% -- Comparing Calendar Q1 2016 to Q1 2017 -- Q1 2016 combined Total Reach was 93,879,929 -- Q1 2017 combined Total Reach was 503,681,192 -- Total Engaged Users on Facebook up by 364% -- Comparing Calendar Q1 2016 to Q1 2017 -- Q1 2016 combined Total Engaged Users was 16,208,592 -- Q1 2017 combined Total Engaged Users was 75,223,402

"While many other digital publishers are struggling to adapt to the 'new rules of the game' on Facebook, GIVEMESPORT continues its growth of its 26 million sports fans on Facebook, firstly by executing its plan, and secondly by utilising its proprietary social media distribution technology that gives GIVEMESPORT a real competitive advantage in this space," said Nick Thain, CEO.

"The growth in our Facebook audience is because of our tech-led, data-driven approach and we expect this to further accelerate as we integrate Breaking Data's Artificial Intelligence across the key areas of GIVEMESPORT," added Mr. Thain.

Notes to editor

Total Reach is recorded by Facebook Analytics as: The number of people who have seen any content associated with your page. (Unique Users).

Total Engaged users is recorded by Facebook by Facebook Analytics as: The number of people who engaged with your page. Engagement includes any click or story created. (Unique Users).

About Breaking Data Corp.: http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes AI, semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers.

About GIVEMESPORT: http://www.givemesport.com/

GIVEMESPORT, Breaking Data's recent acquisition, is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 26 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 15.2 million fans. GIVEMESPORT's content generates over 3.6 billion impressions (Feb-17), reaching over 138 million unique users (Feb-17) per month on Facebook alone. Visit GIVEMESPORT's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GiveMeSport/.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-looking Statements - Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Breaking Data Corp.

David Berman

CFO

(905) 761-9200, Ext. 21

davidb@breakingdatacorp.com

www.breakingdatacorp.com



