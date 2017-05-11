KELLER GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

11 May 2017

Keller Group plc ("the Company")

2017 AGM Results

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, each of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 27 February 2017 was passed on a poll.Votes cast were as follows:

Resolution Votes

For % Votes Against % Total Votes Votes Withheld 1 - To receive the report and accounts 56,105,158 96.41% 2,089,007 3.59% 58,194,165 3,115 2 - To approve the Directors' remuneration policy 54,461,662 93.96% 3,500,362 6.04% 57,962,024 235,256 3 - To approve the Directors' remuneration report 57,306,309 98.87% 655,715 1.13% 57,962,024 235,256 4 - To declare a final dividend of 19.25p per Ordinary Share 58,196,480 100.00% 800 0.00% 58,197,280 0 5 - To appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors 53,245,375 93.34% 3,797,847 6.66% 57,043,222 1,154,058 6 - To agree the Auditors' remuneration 56,574,547 97.22% 1,618,733 2.78% 58,193,280 4,000 7 - To elect Mr Peter Hill CBE 54,169,705 93.09% 4,021,009 6.91% 58,190,714 6,566 8 - To elect Dr Venu Raju 57,879,524 99.46% 312,090 0.54% 58,191,614 5,666 9 - To re-elect Mr Chris Girling 57,137,556 98.19% 1,054,058 1.81% 58,191,614 5,666 10 - To re-elect Mr James Hind 57,837,836 99.39% 353,778 0.61% 58,191,614 5,666 11 - To re-elect Mr Alain Michaelis 57,886,597 99.48% 305,017 0.52% 58,191,614 5,666 12 - To re-elect Ms Nancy Tuor Moore 58,107,258 99.85% 88,356 0.15% 58,195,614 1,666 13 - To re-elect Mr Paul Withers 58,105,801 99.85% 85,263 0.15% 58,191,064 6,216 14 - To adopt new articles of association 56,988,844 97.94% 1,201,111 2.06% 58,189,955 7,325

15 - Authority to allot shares 54,876,141 94.29% 3,320,690 5.71% 58,196,831 449 16 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 57,945,833 99.57% 250,998 0.43% 58,196,831 449 17 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (limited circumstances) 53,352,273 91.68% 4,844,558 8.32% 58,196,831 449 18 - Authority to buy back shares 56,844,357 97.92% 1,207,953 2.08% 58,052,310 144,970 19 - Authority to make political donations 54,847,539 94.25% 3,347,658 5.75% 58,195,197 2,083 20 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 days' notice 55,967,685 96.17% 2,229,229 3.83% 58,196,914 366

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website at www.keller.com.

