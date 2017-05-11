KELLER GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

sprite-preloader
London, May 11

11 May 2017

Keller Group plc ("the Company")
2017 AGM Results

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, each of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 27 February 2017 was passed on a poll.Votes cast were as follows:

ResolutionVotes
For		%Votes Against%Total VotesVotes Withheld
1 - To receive the report and accounts56,105,15896.41%2,089,0073.59%58,194,1653,115
2 - To approve the Directors' remuneration policy54,461,66293.96%3,500,3626.04%57,962,024235,256
3 - To approve the Directors' remuneration report57,306,30998.87%655,7151.13%57,962,024235,256
4 - To declare a final dividend of 19.25p per Ordinary Share58,196,480100.00%8000.00%58,197,2800
5 - To appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors53,245,37593.34%3,797,8476.66%57,043,2221,154,058
6 - To agree the Auditors' remuneration56,574,54797.22%1,618,7332.78%58,193,2804,000
7 - To elect Mr Peter Hill CBE54,169,70593.09%4,021,0096.91%58,190,7146,566
8 - To elect Dr Venu Raju57,879,52499.46%312,0900.54%58,191,6145,666
9 - To re-elect Mr Chris Girling57,137,55698.19%1,054,0581.81%58,191,6145,666
10 - To re-elect Mr James Hind57,837,83699.39%353,7780.61%58,191,6145,666
11 - To re-elect Mr Alain Michaelis57,886,59799.48%305,0170.52%58,191,6145,666
12 - To re-elect Ms Nancy Tuor Moore58,107,25899.85%88,3560.15%58,195,6141,666
13 - To re-elect Mr Paul Withers58,105,80199.85%85,2630.15%58,191,0646,216
14 - To adopt new articles of association56,988,84497.94%1,201,1112.06%58,189,9557,325

15 - Authority to allot shares54,876,14194.29%3,320,6905.71%58,196,831449
16 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights57,945,83399.57%250,9980.43%58,196,831449
17 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (limited circumstances)53,352,27391.68%4,844,5588.32%58,196,831449
18 - Authority to buy back shares56,844,35797.92%1,207,9532.08%58,052,310144,970
19 - Authority to make political donations54,847,53994.25%3,347,6585.75%58,195,1972,083
20 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 days' notice55,967,68596.17%2,229,2293.83%58,196,914366

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website at www.keller.com.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
Kerry Porritt, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

END


