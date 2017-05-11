BERWYN, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Archer®, one of the investment management industry's leading technology and operations providers, today announced that it has been selected by T. Rowe Price, a global investment management organization, to provide technology and service enhancements supporting its retail managed offering including equity and fixed income solutions. T. Rowe Price is the latest in a series of firms to join Archer's platform as the company continues to solidify itself as the most flexible and scalable solution for investment management organizations.

With this new agreement, T. Rowe Price will use the Archer platform for portfolio accounting, performance measurement, and trade order management. As part of its total solution offering, Archer will also provide outsourcing services, including trade lifecycle support, model maintenance and delivery to UMA platforms.

"An important factor in our decision was Archer's proprietary technology architecture and knowledgeable team, which allowed us to quickly enter the Managed Account market," stated Lisa Hanes, Vice President, Product Management - North America, at T. Rowe Price. "As we continue to bring to market new products, Archer's solution and deep bench in investment operations professionals allows T. Rowe Price to focus on serving the needs of our clients."

Archer's fully integrated, cloud-based platform streamlines trade processing and data management across a variety of investment and distribution strategies. It is built to scale seamlessly for retail channels.

"In today's complex and constantly evolving investment environment, firms like T. Rowe Price are continually looking for ways to expand and adapt their offerings," stated Bryan Dori, CEO of Archer. "As a technology and services partner, our role is to enable managers to focus their time and expertise on what they do best, delivering performance. We are thrilled to partner with T. Rowe Price as they expand their product offering to better serve their clients."

ABOUT ARCHER

Archer is a technology and services innovator for the investment management industry including institutional, private wealth and retail managers. Archer provides a fully integrated, secure cloud-based platform that simplifies the investment management process across channels allowing management firms to scale rapidly. Growth is supported with always up-to-date and accessible technology -- nothing to install, maintain on servers, or to slow down a manager's core business. Archer also uniquely offers selective operations outsourcing, providing managers the ability to control costs, gain flexibility and speed time to market. Selective outsourcing allows firms to choose services that fit their needs, so they can focus on delivering results.

For more information, visit www.archerims.com.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization with $861.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2017. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

