Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-05-11 15:15 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to flush orders in AB Kauno energija (KNR1L, ISIN code LT0000123010) orderbook on 12-05-2017 due to the amount of dividend per one ordinary registered share.



May 12, 2017 is the Ex-dividend day.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.