Research and Markets - Market for Middleware Messaging and Open Source Streaming Report 2017 - Key Vendors are Confluent, Fujitsu, IBM, Microsoft, Mulesoft, Oracle, Red Hat, Software AG, HPE Software & Tibco

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Wintergreen Research, Inc's new report "Mission Critical Messaging and Open Source Streaming: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2017 to 2023" to their offering.

The market for Middleware Messaging and Open Source Streaming sector at $8.2 billion in 2016 is expected to be worth $11.5 billion by 2023.



Growth is based on implementation of streaming mobile smart phone network connectivity, tablet use for mobile computing, Internet apps, cloud computing, SOA, and business process management systems (BPM) that support collaboration. SOA process API components support enterprise innovation and change. Software forms the basis of change. Software API streaming message development tools drive innovation. Mission critical messaging is a key aspect of those aspects of web process making IT flexible and adaptable.

Messaging is fundamental to the ability to launch APIs anywhere. Systems of engagement are dependent on implementing management decentralization and supporting user empowerment leveraging messaging. Mission critical messaging forms the base for SOA, the base for IoT, for business intelligence (BI), and for analytics systems.

Not much new has come along in the middleware messaging broker market since MQ Series made its debut at the Chicago Merc Exchange many years ago. Then the need to provide reliable messaging in a manner that worked was an industry breakthrough and IBM has ridden the wave ever since.



Now, the new kid on the block is Kafka Streams API that is able to deal with scale in a manner that MQ cannot begin to approach. Scale is everything in the era of Clos architecture of the data center and optical transceivers for inside the data center. Data moves at the speed of light around the network inside the data center so scale is important.

The charter of mission critical messaging has shifted from manually interconnected APIs using some software to install them to automated API process managed by orchestration. While much of the manual process is left in place, it is fast being replaced in more modern companies.

Market Leaders:



Confluent

Fiorano

Fujitsu

IBM

Microfocus / HPE Software

Microsoft

Mulesoft

Oracle

RedHat

Software AG / WebMethods

Tibco

Key Topics Covered:

1. Mission Critical Messaging and Streaming Market Definition



2. Mission Critical Messaging and Streaming Market Shares and Market Forecasts



3. Middleware Messaging and API Streaming Messaging Product Description



4. Mission Critical Middleware and Streaming Messaging Technology



5. Mission Critical Middleware Messaging Company Description

Selected Market Participants:

360 Logica

ActiveMQ

Adobe

AgilePoint

Apache Flume

Appian

Aurea

BigAgi

BizFlow

BonitaSoft

CA Technologies

Cisco Systems

Confluent

Crosscheck Networks

Dell / VMWare

Elastic Stack Open Source

Fabasoft Group

Fiorano

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HPE HostBridge

IBM

(20+ Others)

