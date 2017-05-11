WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has been recognized in the AON Best Employer 2017 ranking for India and Poland. AON's Best Employer ranking goes to organizations that have created great work environments.

"We are delighted to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year, and to have the quality of our HR practices externally validated. WNS' organizational culture is driven by our CIRCLE of values, and we take pride enabling our clients to 'outperform' in their respective markets. Our HR teams follow a 'business partnering' approach which has shaped a unique HR environment that allows us to create opportunities for our clients, the WNS organization and the long-term careers of our employees," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS believes in the 'people agenda' and its close alignment with the business agenda. Our talent practices, engagement channels and methodologies, and leadership construct are all centered around this concept," said R. Swaminathan, Chief People Officer, WNS.

"Congratulations to WNS Global Services for winning the Best Employer title once again! Their solid people practices and distinct focus on HR Analytics stand out within their industry peers. Keeping pace with the dynamic trends in the industry have ensured that WNS not only checks all the necessary boxes, but also exceeds expectations as an employer of choice," said Tarandeep Singh, Partner, Talent Performance Consulting, Aon Hewitt (India).

WNS' People Practice spans over 33,000 employees across 13 countries and 48 offices, and is responsible for integrating the human capital strategy into the overall organizational growth strategy. A business enabler, WNS' People Practice is structured into several sub-functions, including HR Business Partnering, Talent Acquisition, Compensation Benefits, Compliance, Learning Academy and Human Resource Managed Services. It is the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the SHRM Excellence Award 2016, the Businessworld HR Excellence Award 2016 and the HR Tech Training Award 2016. Further leveraging the People Practice's strong delivery capability, global reach and domain expertise, WNS offers a comprehensive suite of Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) solutions to companies, helping them streamline their HR operations.

About AON Best Employer Ranking

The AON Best Employers program is the most comprehensive study of its kind in Asia Pacific. It is run in 12 markets: Australia New Zealand China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand as well as in the Middle East.

A total of 119 organizations representing 14 key industries, cumulatively employing approximately 520,000 employees, participated in the 2017 Aon Best Employers India study.

The study research methodology involves a rigorous process, conducted over a nine-month period that culminates in a solid, credible list of Best Employers decided by an external panel of independent jury.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 300+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of business process management services such as finance and accounting, customer interaction services, technology solutions, research and analytics and industry specific back office and front office processes. As of March 31, 2017, WNS had 33,968 professionals across 48 delivery centers worldwide including China, Costa Rica, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

