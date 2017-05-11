Research and Markets - Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement Market 2017-2022 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Cardiac Dimensions, Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic & Neovasc

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement (TMVR) Market - Analysis By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)" report to their offering.

Global market is projected to display a vigorous growth represented by a CAGR of 34.71% during 2017-2022, chiefly driven by increasing number of patients with mitral regurgitation, rising geriatric population, growing awareness about minimally invasive techniques and increasing healthcare expenditure.



The field of transcatheter mitral valve therapy has developed at much slower pace than projected since its clinical introduction majorly due to the complexity of valvular anatomy and the need for challenge imaging technology.



Transcatheter mitral valve repair and replacement methods are gaining major traction as the next major development in valve therapy; however, there are certain challenges that will need to be addressed, including complex technology design, delivery methods and identifying the most appropriate patient population to benefit from this technology.



Further, advent of transcatheter mitral valve replacement devices is going to boost the global market in the forecast period. In the recent years, many start-up companies are dedicated in developing the optimal transcatheter mitral valve replacement technology, with major focus on the transapical delivery approach to further simplify the delivery method. Several medical device companies are now in competition to bring first-generation transcatheter mitral valves to market.

Among the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the total TMVR market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in healthcare expenditure coupled with growing penetration and awareness about technologically advanced heart valve therapies.

Abbott Laboratories

Cardiac Dimensions Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Neovasc Inc.

