German PV equipment providers were able to increase their sales by 20% in the past year. Demand for solar production equipment, however, is slowing.

German PV equipment manufacturers saw their aggregate revenue increase by 20% in 2016, according to data released by the German Engineering Federation (VDMA). This growth was mainly due to the investments made in new capacity by the world's solar industry last year. Order intake for 2016 also increased 36% year-on-year, VDMA reports.

FIT digression in China, however, has slowed down investments in new capacity ...

