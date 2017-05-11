Level 3 Recognizes Diversity and Inclusion with Weeklong Celebration

Releases Second Annual Diversity and Inclusion Report

BROOMFIELD, Colorado, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --In anticipation of the United Nations' World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, Level 3 Communications (NYSE: LVLT) is hosting its own weeklong celebration recognizing the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Level 3's Diversity and Inclusion Week is set to the theme of "Minds Wide Open" and runs May 15-19. The week will feature a variety of speakers, stories highlighting employee diversity and how that diversity has affected employees for the better, and the distribution of Level 3's second annual Diversity and Inclusion Report.

Key Facts:

Level 3's Diversity and Inclusion Week is a precursor to the United Nations' World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, which takes place Sunday, May 21 .

. Level 3 will host three separate global events for employees:



"Gender Identity and Transgender Diversity in the Workplace," delivered by Ryan Sallans , a world-renowned public speaker, diversity trainer, consultant, and author specializing in health care, campus inclusion and workplace issues impacting the transgender community, andthe Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer/Questioning (LGBTQ) community.

"Veteran Panel Discussion," sponsored by Level 3's Veterans Employee Resource Group (VERG) that will feature former military personnel discussing their experiences when joining the service, what they learned while there, issues they faced when they left and the transition to a corporate environment.



"Unconscious (or Implicit) Bias Discussion," a workshop aimed at helping Level 3 employees understand their personal biases that can have negative consequences in the workplace.

Level 3 released its second annual Diversity and Inclusion Report, which provides an inside look at the company's efforts to advance diversity and inclusion principles.

Level 3 employs nearly 13,000 employees across six continents.

More than 24 percent of Level 3 employees take part in Employee Resource Groups, where members can connect and share with their colleagues who may have similar interests and challenges. Groups include: Women, Veterans, Millennial Minds, LGBT, Latinos, Friends (employees with disabilities/illness/chronic pain), Global Community, Predictive Analytics and Decision Science and People Managers.

Key Quote:

Mary Beth McGrath, Senior Vice President of Global Talent Management, Level 3

"Level 3 is committed to embracing different cultures and perspectives. This year, our theme for Diversity and Inclusion Week is "Minds Wide Open," where we also focus on being broad-minded in hearing others' views, thinking beyond our borders, whether geographic, mental or otherwise, and by inspecting our biases as they pertain to race, gender, sexual preference and the like."

