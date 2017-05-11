Dawson James Securities Acts as Financial Advisor to Oragenics, Inc. on $3.4m Preferred Stock Private Placement and $2.4m Loan

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2017 / Dawson James Securities, Inc., in conjunction with Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE MKT: OGEN), announced the closing of a $3.0 m Preferred Stock Private Placement and $2.4m loan. Three accredited investors entered into a securities purchase agreement to purchase up to $3m of Series A convertible preferred stock at a price of $.025 per share. Concurrently with this financing, the Company also entered into a Note Purchase Agreement with Intrexon Corporation pursuant to which the Company issued a $2.4m unsecured non-convertible promissory note to Intrexon and amended the first milestone in its oral mucositis Exclusive Channel Collaboration Agreement with Intrexon.



Dawson James Securities, Inc. acted as financial advisor to the transaction. The proceeds from the stock offering combined with the loan from Intrexon will enable the Company to continue advancing their biotherapeutic candidate AG013 toward the clinic for the treatment of oral mucositis.

About Oragenics, Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. is focused on becoming a world leader in novel antibiotics against infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral mucositis. Oragenics, Inc. has established two exclusive worldwide channel collaborations with Intrexon Corporation, a synthetic biology company. The collaborations allow Oragenics access to Intrexon's proprietary technologies toward the goal of accelerating the development of much needed new antibiotics that can work against resistant strains of bacteria and the development of biotherapeutics for oral mucositis and other diseases and conditions of the oral cavity, throat, and esophagus.

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, and North Carolina (www.dawsonjames.com).



