TM4 INC. and CUMMINS INC. Announce a Joint Effort to Develop a Plug-in Hybrid Powertrain

TM4 Inc. and CUMMINS INC. today announced a joint effort to develop a plug-in hybrid powertrain for Class 7/8 transit buses that can reduce fuel consumption by at least 50 percent over conventional hybrid buses. The project aims to provide transit authorities with a flexible, more efficient drivetrain and a long range zero emission capability for inner city routes

TM4 is a world leader in electric powertrain development and equipped an astonishing 5000 buses in China last year. TM4's expertise and real-road experience will be instrumental in developing an optimized powertrain for plug-in transit buses.

"TM4 has always innovated to serve the market needs. Today, our customers can buy battery electric or hybrid buses with limited EV range. Our goal is to offer a system that can achieve 35 km EV range and benefit from the 450 kW fast charging infrastructure to recharge in less than 5 min. The range extender allows for peace of mind and significant flexibility. We are honored to be partnering with Cummins and hope to bring this product to market in the near future," - Said Robert Baril, Managing Director of TM4.

With their expertise in internal combustion engines and related products, Cummins researchers will optimize the powertrain by selecting the engine with the best architecture to use as an electric commercial vehicle range extender, using the engine to manage the charge level of the all-electric drive battery pack. The range extender will be integrated, using advanced vehicle controls, with the electrified powertrain and other applicable technologies.

"The close integration and control of the electrified powertrain with an appropriately selected engine is critically important to developing a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle system.We believe that through the team's efforts we can become a significant player in electrification of commercial vehicles by providing complete systems to benefit our global customers." - Wayne Eckerle, VP, Cummins Research and Technology

The plug-in hybrid powertrain will be shown for the first time at UITP, taking place in Montreal, from May 15-17th, 2017.

About TM4

A wholly owned subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, TM4 designs and manufactures electric motors, generators, power electronics and control systems suitable for the commercial, automotive, marine, mining, rail, motorsports and recreational vehicle markets. TM4 contributes to the highest possible energy conversion efficiencies thanks to its expertise in permanent magnet motors, thermal management, coil winding, outer-rotor topology, and motor and inverter control algorithms. In addition to its production facilities in Canada and China, TM4 has set-up a worldwide distribution and support network to serve its rapidly expanding global customer base. For more information, visittm4.com.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service diesel and natural gas engines and related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (USA), Cummins currently employs approximately 55,400 people worldwide, and serves customers in approximately 190 countries and territories through a network of approximately 600 company-owned and independent distributor locations and approximately 7,400 dealer locations. Cummins earned $1.39 billion on sales of $17.5 billion in 2016. Press releases can be found on the Web atcummins.comorcumminsengines.com. Follow Cummins on Twitter attwitter.com/cumminsenginesand on YouTube atyoutube.com/cumminsengines.

Louis-Olivier Batty, Press officer, Phone: +1-514-289-4214, Email: batty.louis-olivier@hydro.qc.ca; Maggie Parisé, Marketing Manager, Phone: +1-450-645-1444 x378, Email: maggie.parise@tm4.com