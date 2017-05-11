Research and Markets - Global Industrial Routers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.6%, 2017-2021 with Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco, Huawei Technologies & Juniper Networks Leading the Market

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial Routers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global industrial routers market to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial Routers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in market is enhanced productivity with reduction in operational costs. The high-speed network facilities provide a reduction in the operation cost, which is due to industrial routers that make connections easily accessible, faster, and secure. The big firms ideally prefer industrial routers, which always increase the operational efficiency when compared with traditional routers at similar price points. Apart from the big firms, there are SMEs coming up in the industrial sector that push the industrial router manufacturing companies to look for opportunities in developing countries and capture the market shares.

The major reason for SMEs and big corporates to use industrial routers, especially wired industrial routers, is high speed, low production cost, and enhanced safety features. In addition, the maintenance of these routers is not difficult, except in remote areas due to challenges like extreme weather conditions, but even that is sorted, with high-quality and efficient industrial routers. These developments result in operational excellence among end-users.

One trend in market is increased adoption of industrial routers in APAC. At present, APAC is the global leader in automotive production, accounting for nearly 43% of the market, and this is predicted to grow further during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, India, Malaysia, and South Korea are leading the automotive industry. The rise in investments in automotive production in APAC could lead to increased adoption of wired industrial routers during the forecast period. Such investments should create demand for industrial routers that act as a transmitting medium and safety resource to transfer and receive data. It is expected that these developments will create an increased demand for industrial routers during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends:

Increased adoption of industrial routers in APAC.



Rising popularity of industrial routers among robot OEMs.



Merger and acquisition of industrial router manufacturers.

Key vendors



Alcatel-Lucent

Cisco

Huawei Technologies

Juniper Networks



Other prominent vendors



Advantech

Dell

Ericsson

HP



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market segmentation by product type



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographic segmentation



PART 08: Key leading countries



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Competitive analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5b3m8m/global_industrial

