NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 11, 2017) - John McAvoy, chairman and CEO of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED), will provide a company update at the 2017 AGA Financial Forum on Monday, May 22 at 9:45 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

A live audio webcast and a replay of the presentation will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/aga17/ed. The link also will be posted at the Con Edison Investor Relations website at: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=61493&p=irol-presentations

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $48 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County, New York; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in an approximately 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which through its subsidiaries develops, owns, and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which invests in electric and natural gas transmission projects.

