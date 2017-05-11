Yara International ASA: Yara approves dividend and share buy-back program

Oslo, 11 May 2017: The Yara International ASA Annual General Meeting today approved a dividend of NOK 10.00 per share and a new Power of attorney to the Board regarding acquisition of own shares. All agenda items were approved in line with the proposals included in the Annual General Meeting notice.



The dividend of NOK 10.00 per share will be paid on 23 May 2017 to shareholders as of 11 May 2017, and the Yara share will be traded ex-dividend from 12 May 2017. American Depository Receipts (ADRs) will also be traded ex-dividend from 12 May 2017, with a dividend payment date of 31 May 2017.



The Annual General Meeting approved a new Power of attorney to the Board regarding acquisition of own shares. The Board is thereby given authorization to acquire up to 5 percent of Yara's shares before the next Annual General Meeting. Yara has renewed its agreement with the Norwegian State according to which the State's shares will be redeemed on a pro-rata basis to ensure that the State's ownership is unchanged in the event repurchased shares are cancelled.



The full minutes of the Annual General Meeting are available on Yara's website:



http://yara.com/investor_relations/reports_presentations/ (http://yara.com/investor_relations/reports_presentations/)





