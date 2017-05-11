Research and Markets - Global Corn Flour Market 2017-2021 with Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Bunge, Cargill & Gruma Dominating

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Corn Flour Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global corn flour market to grow at a CAGR of 1.95% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global corn flour market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report analyses the market potential for each product based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenario. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing popularity of Latin American cuisine. The changing landscape of American demographics creates new opportunities for the corn flour market. The number of consumers preferring Mexican foods in the US is growing rapidly. Corn flour is one of the major ingredients in most Mexican foods and snacks.

The major restaurant chains in the US such as Yum Brands and Brinker International that control a significant proportion of the market share sell mainstream Mexican food. In addition, the increase in the number of western and fast food service restaurants in developing countries will also support the market during the forecast period. The increasing consumption of tortilla chips and other corn-based snacks will also support the market.

With the growing penetration of organic products, manufacturers in the cornmeal market are optimistic about the growth of the organic corn-based foods in the US. For instance, Bob's Redhill, a natural foods manufacturer of various corn milled products, offers Organic Medium Grind Cornmeal, Organic Corn Flour, and Organic Cornmeal Pancake Mix.

Other players in this market such as Bunge offer Organic Whole Grain Corn Milled whole grain corn product while another market player Rainmond Hadley provides Organic Degermed Corn Flour for its health-conscious consumers.

There is a surge in imports from other countries where the bioengineered corn is not grown due to the high demand for organic corn for cornmeal, corn flour, and other corn-based products.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is growing concerns over consumption of GM corn. In the past, allegations that GM foods are unsafe for individuals and animals and pose risks of damage to the environment and create social, legal, and ethical dilemmas, have been made, mostly in the US and the EU.

Some countries, especially in the EU, Australia, and Asia have introduced a partial limitation on the import of grain produced from GM seeds. Other countries, including the US have also imposed labeling requirements on GM food products that may affect the acceptance of these products. In total, 88%-90% of the corn produced in the US now is of the GM variety. Although GM crops prevent yield losses to pests are more helpful to farmers financially, as it allows corn crops more yield potential leading to higher monetary returns.

Market Dynamics

Market drivers

Growing popularity of Latin foods

Growth in baking industry

Health benefits associated with consumption of corn

Market challenges

Fluctuations in the supply of corn and the effect on prices

Growing concerns over consumption of genetically modified corn seeds

Contamination issues

Market trends

Increase in strategic alliances

Transition from traditional cooked-corn method to dry corn flour method

Consumer focus shifting toward organic corn-based foods

Key vendors

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

Bunge

Cargill

Gruma

Other prominent vendors

Andersons

Associated British Foods

Bob's Red Mill

C.H. Guenther & Son

& Son General Mills

Grupo Bimbo

LifeLine Foods

SEMO Milling

Suedzuckerd

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by end-use

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Key leading countries

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qlrp3j/global_corn_flour

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716