CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. (the Company) (TSX: ENF) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 13, 2017 were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual Meeting held earlier today in Calgary, Alberta. Detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, the following seven nominees were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the end of the next annual meeting or until his or her successor is elected or appointed:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For Votes Withheld ---------------------------------------------- Nominee # % # % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- J. Richard Bird 66,609,656 99.20 535,048 0.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Laura A. Cillis 66,989,134 99.77 155,570 0.23 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Brian E. Frank 67,014,967 99.81 129,737 0.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- M. George Lewis 67,031,373 99.83 113,331 0.17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- E.F.H. (Harry) Roberts 66,829,301 99.53 315,403 0.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bruce G. Waterman 67,036,156 99.84 108,548 0.16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John K. Whelen 67,036,156 99.84 108,548 0.16 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ABOUT ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC.

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. is a publicly traded corporation. The Company, through its investment in Enbridge Income Fund (the Fund) indirectly holds high quality, low-risk energy infrastructure assets. The Fund's assets consist of a portfolio of Canadian liquids transportation and storage businesses, including the Canadian Mainline, the Regional Oil Sands System, the Canadian segment of the Southern Lights Pipeline, Class A units entitling the holder to receive defined cash flows from the US segment of the Southern Lights Pipeline, a 50 percent interest in the Alliance Pipeline, which transports natural gas from Canada to the U.S., and interests in more than 1,400 MW of renewable and alternative power generation assets. Information about Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. is available on the Company's website at www.enbridgeincomefund.com.

