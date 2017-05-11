Research and Markets - Next Generation Sequencers Market Report 2017 - Key Vendors are Agilent Technologies, Fluidigm Corporation, Genomatix, Illumina, Oxford Gene Technology, Qiagen, RainDance & Roche Sequencing

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Next Generation Sequencers - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Next Generation Sequencers in US$ Thousand. The Global market is additionally analyzed by the following End-Use Segments: Pharmaceutical/Biotech, Industrial, and Government/Academia. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs. The report profiles 93 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US)
- Fluidigm Corporation (US)
- Genomatix GmbH (Germany)
- Illumina, Inc. (US)
- Oxford Gene Technology (UK)
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK)
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (US)
- QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)
- RainDance Technologies, Inc. (US)
- Roche Sequencing (US)
- Shenzhen BGI Diagnosis Co., Ltd. (China)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. OVERVIEW
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
- Expanding Applications of NGS Technology
- NGS Revolutionizes Drug Discovery and Development Space
- Genetic Information offered by NGS Aids in Drug Development Process
- Revolutionary Capabilities of NGS Technology to Play a Vital Part in Advancement of Precision Medicine
- Rising Incidences of Cancer & Benefits of Personalized Cancer Therapy to Propel NGS Market
- Comparison of Sanger Sequencing, Real-time PCR Sequencing and Next Generation Sequencing Methods for Identification of Driver Mutations
- NGS Emerges as a Game Changing Technology for Precision Oncology
- Personalized Medicine: Growing Prominence of NGS in Providing Customized Treatments to Patients
- Growing Significance of NGS in Enabling Personalized Oncology
- Timeline of Major Developments in Sequencing Technologies & Applications Related to Oncology
- Personal Genomics Services - Blessing or Bane?
- NGS Technology Drives RNA Sequencing in Transcriptomics
- Longer Reach of a Read: A Key Feature Considered for Sequencing
- qPCR - The Core Technique in NGS Technique
- Development of New Systems & Platforms to Fuel NGS Utilization
- Advancements in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technology Fuel Adoption
- Development Efforts Intensify in Long-Read Sequencing
- Single-Cell Genomics: A Promising Application of NGS Technology
- Shift from Tumor Biopsies to Cancer Liquid Biopsies
- NGS Enhances Study of Antimicrobial Resistance
- Effective Use of NGS Tools in Public Healthcare Systems
- E-Infrastructure for Storage & Analysis of NGS Data
- Explosive Growth in Sequencing Data Drives Focus onto Cloud Computing
- NGS Hold an Edge Over CE Sequencing Method
- Standardization of NGS Technique: A Critical Requirement for Wider Adoption
- Challenges Confronting High-throughput Sequencing Market
- High Machine Costs and Licensure Fees
- Lack of Skilled Personnel
- Absence of Regulatory Framework
- Limited Access to Scientific Literature and Internet
4. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
- QIAGEN Launches Novel QIAseq NGS Panels
- BD Launches BD CLiC System
- Immucor and Sirona Genomics Launch MIA FORA NGS
- bioMérieux and Illumina Launch bioMérieux EpiSeq NGS Service
- Bioline Introduces JetSeq Kit for NGS Sample Preparation
- Oxford Gene Technology Launches SureSeq NGS Solutions
- GENEWIZ Launches FuzeSeq Antibody Sequencing Technology
- Sage Science Launches PippinHT Automated Instruments for Use with NGS
- BGI Tech to Launch Two Ranges of NGS - X Bio and Intelligen
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces Clinical NGS Oncology Quality Control
- Vela Diagnostics Announces Pre-launch of Automated NGS
- Rubicon Genomics Launches PicoPLEX DNA-seq Kits for Use with NGS Platforms
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Mayo Clinic Collaborates with Illumina on NGS
- Sophia Genetics Enters into Partnership with Illumina
- Novogene Enters into Collaboration with AITbiotech
- Natera Extends Supply Agreement with Illumina
- ArcherDX Enters into Collaboration with Illumina
- TBUSH to Acquire WaferGen Bio-systems
- Advanced Biological Laboratories Signs Distribution Agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Bio-Rad Enters into Partnership with Illumina
- SYGNIS AG Signs Distribution Agreement with Lucigen
- Almac Diagnostics Enters into Collaboration with Illumina
- Roche Acquires Kapa Biosystems
- QIAGEN Expands Partnership with BGI
- Intel Enters into Partnership with Edico Genome
- Illumina Enters into Partnership with Merck Serono
- Lockheed Martin and Illumina Enter into Partnership
- WuXi PharmaTech Acquires NextCODE Health
- Roche Acquires Bina Technologies
- CollabRx Enters into Partnership with Cartagenia
- New England Biolabs and Directed Genomics Enter into Partnership
- Reprogenetics Partners with Illumina
- BD Acquires GenCell Biosystems
- AB SCIEX and Illumina Enter into OneOmics Partnership Project
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, GSK, and Pfizer Enter into Agreement to Develop NGS
- AstraZeneca Collaborates with Illumina
- Roche Acquires Genia Technologies
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 93 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 104)
- The United States (61)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (27)
- France (1)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Rest of Europe (14)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kc4hrn/next_generation
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716