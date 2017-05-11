Research and Markets - Global Industrial Panel PC Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.79%, 2017-2021 with AAEON, Advantech, Beckhoff Automation, Kontron & Siemens Dominating

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial Panel PC Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global industrial panel PC market to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial Panel PC Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is emergence of IoT and smart factory. The emergence of IoT and Industry 4.0 technology is continuously escalating the demand for automation products in the last few years. The rising implementation of IIoT and cloud-based computing has resulted in rapid technological advances across various industrial devices. Thus, the higher adoption of IIoT and cloud-based computing is likely to bring technological disruption in connectivity for industrial panel PCs.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing demand for fan-less panel PCs. Many traditional panel PCs utilize a fan to cool down the heat generated due to processors. Though these fans are well suited for commercial PCs, they are highly vulnerable to demanding industrial environments. Industrial environments are more demanding due to the presence of large dust particles, wide temperature fluctuations, shocks, and random vibrations. In these conditions, fans attract dust particles. In addition, if the fan fails for any technical reason, the entire system will face a severe threat of overheating.

In the recent days, manufacturers are involved in mass production that utilizes powerful processing units to manage important data. These processors are capable of handling a large set of data but generate more heat as compared with the older version. It is noted that most of the malfunctions in panel PCs occur due to the heavy amount of heat. Thus, panel PC manufacturers combat this problem by implementing a fan-less system for dissipation of heat through heat sink technology.

Key vendors



AAEON

Advantech

Beckhoff Automation

Kontron

Siemens



Other prominent vendors



Arista

Axiomtek

Barco

Computer Dynamics

Litemax

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/83qlhd/global_industrial

