Research and Markets - Global Industrial Panel PC Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.79%, 2017-2021 with AAEON, Advantech, Beckhoff Automation, Kontron & Siemens Dominating

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial Panel PC Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global industrial panel PC market to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Industrial Panel PC Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in market is emergence of IoT and smart factory. The emergence of IoT and Industry 4.0 technology is continuously escalating the demand for automation products in the last few years. The rising implementation of IIoT and cloud-based computing has resulted in rapid technological advances across various industrial devices. Thus, the higher adoption of IIoT and cloud-based computing is likely to bring technological disruption in connectivity for industrial panel PCs.
According to the report, one driver in market is increasing demand for fan-less panel PCs. Many traditional panel PCs utilize a fan to cool down the heat generated due to processors. Though these fans are well suited for commercial PCs, they are highly vulnerable to demanding industrial environments. Industrial environments are more demanding due to the presence of large dust particles, wide temperature fluctuations, shocks, and random vibrations. In these conditions, fans attract dust particles. In addition, if the fan fails for any technical reason, the entire system will face a severe threat of overheating.
In the recent days, manufacturers are involved in mass production that utilizes powerful processing units to manage important data. These processors are capable of handling a large set of data but generate more heat as compared with the older version. It is noted that most of the malfunctions in panel PCs occur due to the heavy amount of heat. Thus, panel PC manufacturers combat this problem by implementing a fan-less system for dissipation of heat through heat sink technology.
Key vendors
- AAEON
- Advantech
- Beckhoff Automation
- Kontron
- Siemens
Other prominent vendors
- Arista
- Axiomtek
- Barco
- Computer Dynamics
- Litemax
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/83qlhd/global_industrial
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716