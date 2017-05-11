Waypoint Leasing (Ireland) Limited ("Waypoint"), the largest independent global helicopter leasing company, today announced that it has delivered a Sikorsky S-92 and S-76C++ to Omni Taxi Aero(OTA) to be used in support of charter contracts within the offshore oil and gas sector in Brazil. Both aircraft were previously operated by CHC and returned as part of CHC's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

Steffen Bay, Vice President of Sales and Relationship Management for Latin America, said, "We've known OTA for many years and are pleased to complete another transaction with a terrific regional operator. OTA's resilience and continued demand for offshore-equipped aircraft is a testament to the company and improving market conditions in Latin America. As the recovery continues to gain traction, we look forward to working alongside OTA to support its growth and help the company meet its financial and operational objectives."

Clark McGinn, Senior Vice President of Sales and Relationship Management, added, "This is another great example of Waypoint's successful remarketing efforts, and we have been encouraged by emerging signs of an energy recovery in Brazil and increasing demand for these aircraft globally."

"Waypoint has been a trusted partner for years and we continue to work with them for their technical expertise, operational perspective and flexible lease offerings," said Rui Almeida, President of OTA. "These aircraft are highly sought after in Brazil and we are pleased to have taken delivery of them seamlessly through our relationship with Waypoint."

Since its inception in 2013, Waypoint has been active in supporting oil and gas, utility, firefighting and other industrial-focused helicopter operators. Waypoint's portfolio includes more than 145 aircraft for 29 customers in 31 countries with total assets in excess of $1.6 billion. Additionally, Waypoint has firm and option orders with aircraft manufacturers for more than 110 helicopters valued at more than $1.3 billion, to be delivered over the next five years.

About Waypoint

Waypoint is a global helicopter leasing company that provides operating lease and financing solutions to helicopter operators worldwide. Headquartered in Limerick, Ireland, Waypoint differentiates itself with a senior management team that has direct helicopter operating and leasing experience in key helicopter markets around the world, having leased helicopters across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. Waypoint serves a wide range of sectors including oil and gas, emergency medical service, search and rescue, firefighting and governmental support. In addition to Ireland, Waypoint has offices in London, the United States, Canada, Singapore, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia. Further information is available at www.waypointleasing.com.

About Omni Taxi Aero (OTA)

Omni Taxi Aero S.A. was founded in September 2001 on the pillars of Quality, Health, Safety and the Environment. OTA provides services to the largest companies in the oil and gas sector offering offshore and onshore air transport solutions throughout Brazil, including air medical services and seismic support services.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511006469/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts for Waypoint

Sard Verbinnen Co

Jared Levy/Cameron Seligmann, 212-687-8080

waypoint-svc@sardverb.com