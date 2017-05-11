VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- TELUS Corporation (TELUS) (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU) announced today that the nominees listed in the information circular dated March 15, 2017 were elected as directors of TELUS. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at TELUS' Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2017 (the Meeting) are set out below.

Each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TELUS:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Votes % Votes Votes % Votes For For Withheld Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.H. (Dick) Auchinleck 307,092,680 97.26% 8,638,550 2.74% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Raymond T. Chan 313,889,739 99.42% 1,840,213 0.58% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stockwell Day 313,000,209 99.14% 2,710,988 0.86% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lisa De Wilde 315,152,300 99.82% 566,352 0.18% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Darren Entwistle 315,230,154 99.84% 507,618 0.16% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kathy Kinloch 314,875,725 99.73% 848,172 0.27% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mary Jo Haddad 314,939,979 99.75% 797,228 0.25% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John S. Lacey 303,860,358 96.24% 11,876,021 3.76% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- William A. MacKinnon 312,907,223 99.10% 2,829,542 0.90% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John Manley 313,008,545 99.14% 2,722,104 0.86% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sarabjit (Sabi) Marwah 315,104,238 99.80% 627,585 0.20% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Claude Mongeau 315,178,244 99.83% 551,300 0.17% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- David Mowat 315,197,678 99.83% 523,666 0.17% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

All matters voted on at the Meeting were approved as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Matter Votes % Votes Votes % Votes Withheld / Withheld / For For Against Against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Appointment of auditors 315,925,149 98.49% 4,839,899 1.51% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Advisory vote to accept Company's approach to executive compensation 293,998,700 93.12% 21,713,978 6.88% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be published shortly on www.telus.com/agm, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

