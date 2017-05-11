Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2017) - Marifil Mines Limited (TSXV: MFM) ("Marifil" or the "Company") announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved a consolidation of its common shares (the "Common Shares") on a 5 for 1 basis. The consolidation was approved by resolution of the Board of Directors on May 5, 2017. The consolidation will take effect at the open of market on Friday, May 12, 2017. Assuming no other change in the issued capital of the Company, it is expected that upon completion of this consolidation, Marifil will have approximately 26,441,736 Common Shares issued and outstanding, reduced from 132,208,683 Common Shares which are currently issued and outstanding.

At the open of market on Friday, May 12, 2017, the CUSIP number of the Company will change to 56781Y201, however the Company's name and trading symbol will remain the same.

No fractional Common Shares will be issued, and no cash will be paid in lieu of fractional, post-consolidation Common Shares. The number of post-consolidation Common Shares to be received by a shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole Common Share (less than one-half of a share will be cancelled and more than one-half of a share will be changed to one whole share).

