VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: PLG)(TSX: PLG.W) (formerly Pilot Gold Inc.) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will change the ticker symbol of its common shares and common share purchase warrants listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange from PLG and PLG.W respectively, to LGD and LGD.W respectively, effective at the opening on Friday, May 12, 2017.

The Company changed its name from Pilot Gold Inc. to Liberty Gold Corp. on May 9, 2017 to reflect our dedicated focus on Carlin-style gold deposits in the Great Basin of western United States.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is led by a proven technical and capital markets team that continues to discover and define high-quality assets. Our core projects are Goldstrike in Utah, Black Pine in Idaho and Kinsley Mountain in Nevada. The Company also holds important interests in two Turkish assets, Halilaga and TV Tower, and has a pipeline of Western US projects characterized by large land positions and district-wide potential that meet our growth needs for years to come. The management group at Liberty Gold is responsible for discovering and/or developing two of the latest seven heap leach gold deposits in the world that are now operating mines, including Long Canyon in Nevada and Karma in Burkina Faso.

