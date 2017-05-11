VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 11, 2017) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: AAR.UN) is pleased to announce that at its annual and special meeting held Wednesday, May 10, 2017 (the "Meeting"), all of the nominees for election as trustees of the Trust referred to in its information circular dated March 31, 2017, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, were elected as trustees of the Trust for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

A total of 135,092,631 votes were represented at the Meeting. As a ballot was not required, the voting results in the table below reflect proxies received in respect of the election of trustees of the Trust and other voting items:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes Nominee Votes For Votes Against Withheld/Abstain ------------------------------------------------------------- Total Percentage Total Percentage Total Percentage ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Trustees 135,026,841 99.95% 65,789 0.05% 0 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Election of Trustees: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- James K Bogusz 132,964,259 99.44% 0 0.00% 752,336 0.56% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stephen J Evans 114,700,682 85.78% 0 0.00% 19,015,913 14.22% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kevan S Gorrie 133,376,661 99.75% 0 0.00% 339,934 0.25% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paul G Haggis 133,481,971 99.82% 0 0.00% 234,624 0.18% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert W King 132,475,192 99.07% 0 0.00% 1,241,403 0.93% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- T Richard Turner 130,068,483 97.27% 0 0.00% 3,648,112 2.73% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Elisabeth S Wigmore 133,502,067 99.84% 0 0.00% 214,528 0.16% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Appointment of Auditors 133,664,794 98.94% 0 0.00% 1,427,835 1.06% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amendments to the Declaration of Trust 133,048,205 99.50% 668,390 0.50% 0 0.00% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Trust has also filed a report of voting results regarding all matters voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended investment trust that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income-producing industrial properties in leading markets across Canada and key distribution and logistics markets in the United States. The Trust is an internally managed REIT and is one of the largest publicly-traded REITs in Canada that offers investors exposure to industrial real estate assets in Canada and the United States.

Additional information about the Trust is available at http://www.piret.ca or www.sedar.com.

