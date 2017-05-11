Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (ticker PSH:NA) released today its first quarter letter to shareholders and an accompanying Herbalife Exhibit. The letter and exhibit may be found on the PSH website, https://www.pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/letters-to-shareholders/.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (PSH:NA) is an investment holding company structured as a closed ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

