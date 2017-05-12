The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in NIBE Industrier AB took place on Thursday 11 May 2017 in Markaryd, Sweden, where the parent company is headquartered.



Markaryd, Sweden, 2017-05-12 08:48 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just over 700 people attended the AGM at NIBE's Marketing Centre in Markaryd, which was packed with a lively audience. As usual, the meeting was opened and closed with music and the presentation of the NIBE Entrepreneur Award scholarship.



In his address, MD and Group CEO Gerteric Lindquist commented on the company's performance in 2016 and the start of 2017. He described NIBE's increasingly extensive internationalisation in all three business areas and the importance of continuous product development and growth. He also emphasised the significance of sticking with the success factors that have formed the basis of the Group's achievements so far and continuing to expand the sustainability targets, which are expected to become increasingly important in the future.



The decisions reached by the AGM included the following:



Dividend The AGM approved the Board's proposal to pay a dividend of SEK 0.88 per share. The record date for the payment of the dividend is 15 May 2017.



Members of the Board Re-elected to the board were Georg Brunstam, Gerteric Lindquist, Hans Linnarson, Eva-Lotta Kraft, Anders Pålsson and Helene Richmond. Hans Linnarson was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board.



Auditors KPMG AB was elected as the company's auditor for the period until the 2018 AGM, with authorised public accountant Dan Kjellqvist appointed as principal auditor.



Mandate for the Board to decide on a new share issue in conjunction with corporate acquisitions The AGM approved the Board's proposal to authorise the Board to decide on the issue of new class B shares in conjunction with the company's acquisition of other companies or business operations. This mandate does not include the right for the Board to decide on a cash issue without regard to the shareholders' preferential rights. This mandate is restricted to a maximum of 10% of the number of shares issued at the time of the AGM.



Guidelines on remuneration and other terms of employment for senior executives The AGM approved the Board's proposal that, in addition to generally accepted employment terms, executive employees shall as incentive be able to have a variable salary part which is paid if the goals that have been set up are met. The variable salary shall be limited to four monthly salaries. In addition thereto, an extra monthly salary may be paid as remuneration provided that the executive employee uses this extra remuneration and an additional monthly salary of his/hers variable remuneration for acquisition of NIBE-shares. A condition for the extra remuneration is that the executive employee keeps the annually acquired NIBE-shares for at least three years. Normally, the executive employee's acquisition of NIBE-shares will be made once a year in February/March and then with application of the insider rules in force. The managing director shall not be included in any incentive program.



The board of directors may deviate from the guidelines if there are particular grounds therefor in an individual case.



