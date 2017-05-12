sprite-preloader
Freitag, 12.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,295 Euro		+0,22
+0,58 %
WKN: A0JML5 ISIN: AT0000APOST4 Ticker-Symbol: O3P 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,32
38,52
10:09
38,366
38,459
10:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG
OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG38,295+0,58 %