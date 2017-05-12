=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company Österreichische Post AG is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Quarterly Report German: Publication Date : 12.05.2017 Publication Location: https://austrian-post-ir.production.investis.com//media/Files/A/Austrian-Post-IR/documents/top-links-new/interim-report-2017-de.pdf English: Publication Date : 12.05.2017 Publication Location: https://austrian-post-ir.production.investis.com//media/Files/A/Austrian-Post-IR/documents/top-links-new/interim-report-2017-en.pdf end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 12, 2017 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)