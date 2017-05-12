HEINEKEN NV: Heineken® 0.0: Great taste, all natural, only 69 calories and zero alcohol

Amsterdam, 12th May 2017: HEINEKEN today presented its latest innovation, Heineken® 0.0, a non-alcoholic lager brewed with a unique recipe for a distinct balanced taste - and only 69 calories per 33cl bottle.

Initially available in 14 markets in 2017, the brand's iconic green label has been turned blue - the colour associated with the alcohol free category. The integrated launch campaign includes a TV commercial, digital and experiential activations plus on and off trade promotions.

Heineken's® Master Brewers created the new zero-alcohol beer using only natural ingredients, resulting in a beer brewed for beer lovers, by beer lovers. Willem van Waesberghe, Global Craft and Brew Master at HEINEKEN, said: "Removing alcohol from regular 5% Heineken® would have been easy, but it wouldn't deliver the best tasting non-alcoholic beer. Heineken® 0.0 is brewed from scratch and has a perfectly balanced taste with refreshing fruity notes and soft malty body."

Gianluca Di Tondo, Senior Director Global Heineken® Brand at HEINEKEN, said: "As pioneering brewers, we are committed to introducing new and innovative products to meet consumer needs. The zero alcohol segment in Europe and Russia grew with a 5% CAGR[1] (#_ftn1) between 2010 to 2015. We expect this strong growth to continue, driven by good innovation on taste, as it already has in Spain, Germany and Austria. Our ambition is to lead the category development in the markets where non-alcoholic beer is still small, but has growth potential, with a premium proposition."

HEINEKEN will use its partnership with Formula 1® to give Heineken® 0.0 a highly visible launch platform at the Spanish Grand Prix, in Barcelona on 14th May. Alongside the Grand Prix activation, Heineken® 0.0 launches with an integrated marketing program showcasing the campaign tagline, 'Open to all'. The premise is based around the inclusiveness of Heineken® 0.0 to all people, moments and drinking occasions, which might call for a beer but not for alcohol.

Heineken® 0.0 gives consumers choice for a variety of drinking occasions. It also contributes to the growing cultural trend around the importance of responsible alcohol consumption and living a balanced, healthy lifestyle.

Heineken® 0.0 is available for purchase in both on and off-trade in different retail channels depending on market requirements. It comes in 25cl, 30cl and 33cl bottles, 33cl and 50cl can and 20L David keg, depending on the market standards.

