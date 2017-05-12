TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU) today announced that the Maryland Transit Administration has awarded a significant contract to Trapeze Group, a business unit of Volaris Group Inc., for the provision of an intelligent transportation system (ITS). The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) provides subway, light rail, and bus service in the greater Baltimore region and is one of the largest multi-modal transit systems in the United States.

About Trapeze Group

Trapeze Group works with public transit agencies and their communities to develop and deliver smarter, more effective public transit solutions. For more than 25 years, Trapeze solutions have been helping to move people from point A to Z and everywhere in between.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow -- whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

About Constellation

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

