Global Carbon Monoxide Alarm Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.16% by 2021 - Driven by the Emergence of Smart Carbon Monoxide Alarms - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Carbon Monoxide Alarm Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global carbon monooxide alarm market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Carbon Monooxide Alarm Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increasing mandatory regulations for installing carbon monoxide alarms. Generators, cook tops, clothes dryers, and geysers are among the key sources of CO emission. With the increasing incidence of CO-related accidents, various countries and regions are mandating the use of CO alarms to avoid fatalities. By installing CO alarms, it is easier for the user to be alert about the prevalence of CO. Manufacturers in the market are providing information on locations to install CO alarms for their efficient performance.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing incidence of carbon monoxide accidents. CO is also known as the silent killer because of its odorless and colorless nature, which makes its presence hard to detect. It is a hazardous gas, which if inhaled results in suffocation and permanent damage to brain and lung tissues. One way to alert the presence of CO is to install a CO alarm. When a CO molecule enters the lungs and binds with the hemoglobin, it forms carboxyhemoglobin, which then interferes with the transportation of oxygen. This induces suffocation and results in various health hazards that can be lethal.

Key vendors



First Alert

Kidde

Universal Security Instruments



Other prominent vendors



Bryant

Bellman & Symfon

Defender Detectors

Ei Electronics

Gentex

Honeywell

Nest Labs

Protech Safety

Quantum Group

Sprue Safety Products



