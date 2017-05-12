sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Connected Gym Equipment Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are eGym, Le Mills, Life fitness, Precor & Technogym

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Connected Gym Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global connected gym equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 44.62% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Connected Gym Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is players collaborating with other technology companies for integrating smart features into gym equipment. Most connected gym equipment manufacturing companies are collaborating with technology companies for developing app-based gym equipment. Consumers prefer smart-connectivity gym equipment that monitors the workouts.

According to the report, one driver in market is premium pricing of connected devices owing to value-added features. Connected gym equipment is priced high when compared to regular traditional gym equipment owing to the value-added connectivity features. For instance, Technogym announced app compatibility with Mapmyfitness and Runkeeper that allows users to experience connectivity between apps and Technogym equipment. Another player, LES MILLS INTERNATIONAL, offers LES MILLS SMARTBAND that suggests a correct technique to use the gym equipment. Due to these additional smart features, the price of these products is high when compared to traditional gym equipment.

Key vendors

  • eGym
  • LES MILLS INTERNATIONAL
  • Life fitness
  • Precor
  • Technogym

Other prominent vendors

  • DRAPER
  • IncludeFitness
  • IRONMAN Fitness & Paradigm Health & Wellness
  • Johnson Health Tech
  • Nautilus

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Economic indicators

PART 06: Market landscape

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users

PART 08: Market segmentation by products

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Key leading countries

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

PART 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h29pfg/global_connected

