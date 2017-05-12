Research and Markets - Global Connected Gym Equipment Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are eGym, Le Mills, Life fitness, Precor & Technogym

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Connected Gym Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global connected gym equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 44.62% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Connected Gym Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is players collaborating with other technology companies for integrating smart features into gym equipment. Most connected gym equipment manufacturing companies are collaborating with technology companies for developing app-based gym equipment. Consumers prefer smart-connectivity gym equipment that monitors the workouts.



According to the report, one driver in market is premium pricing of connected devices owing to value-added features. Connected gym equipment is priced high when compared to regular traditional gym equipment owing to the value-added connectivity features. For instance, Technogym announced app compatibility with Mapmyfitness and Runkeeper that allows users to experience connectivity between apps and Technogym equipment. Another player, LES MILLS INTERNATIONAL, offers LES MILLS SMARTBAND that suggests a correct technique to use the gym equipment. Due to these additional smart features, the price of these products is high when compared to traditional gym equipment.

Key vendors



eGym

LES MILLS INTERNATIONAL

Life fitness

Precor

Technogym



Other prominent vendors



DRAPER

IncludeFitness

IRONMAN Fitness & Paradigm Health & Wellness

Johnson Health Tech

Nautilus



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Economic indicators



PART 06: Market landscape



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users



PART 08: Market segmentation by products



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Key leading countries

PART 11: Decision framework



PART 12: Drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Key vendor analysis



PART 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h29pfg/global_connected

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716