EDMONTON, ALBERTA and NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Stantec Inc. ("Stantec" or the "Company") (TSX: STN)(NYSE: STN) held its annual meeting of shareholders in Edmonton on May 11, 2017. A total of approximately 84,045,820 shares (approximately 73.62% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

The complete voting results from the meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the eight nominees listed in the Management Information Circular was elected as a Director of Stantec.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Douglas K. Ammerman 80,967,574 96.34 3,078,246 3.66 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Delores M. Etter 76,846,512 91.43 7,199,308 8.57 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anthony P. Franceschini 79,498,676 94.59 4,547,144 5.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert J. Gomes 83,457,562 99.32 570,258 0.68 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Susan E. Hartman 74,531,774 88.68 9,514,046 11.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aram H. Keith 81,595,409 97.08 2,450,411 2.92 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Donald J. Lowry 76,662,724 91.22 7,383,096 8.78 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marie-Lucie Morin 76,801,810 91.37 7,254,010 8.63 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

2. Appointment of Auditors named in the Management Proxy Circular

Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were reappointed as auditors of Stantec until the close of the next annual general shareholders' meeting and the Directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 76,218,683 90.69 7,827,137 9.31 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

3. LTIP Reserve Amendment

Shareholders approved an amendment to the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan to replenish and increase the maximum number of common shares of Stantec available for settling awards granted under the plan as described more particularly in the Management Information Circular delivered in connection with the meeting.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For % For Votes Against % Against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 66,726,309 79.39 17,319,511 20.61 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

4. Non-binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Shareholders accepted the Company's approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Management Information Circular delivered in connection with the meeting.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For % For Votes Against % Against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 72,766,623 86.58 11,279,197 13.42 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Stantec

We're active members of the communities we serve. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

The Stantec community unites approximately 22,000 employees working in over 400 locations across 6 continents. Our work - engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, construction services, project management, and project economics, from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation

Design with community in mind

