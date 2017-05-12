Fresenius-CEO Stephan Sturm spricht >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » Aktienrundschau: Magforce - ... » Zumtobel und der Neid und BASF und die... Fresenius "We never let ourselves become complacent, or satisfied with the tried and tested", said Stephan Sturm, CEO of Fresenius, at today's Annual General Meeting. "That is true for products and services, and it's true for the company as a whole. This is why we want to continue growing, and will. Because that is what enables us to offer even better products and therapies. And because we are contributing to high-quality medicine that remains affordable. In future, that will remain our commitment: better medicine for more people." Fresenius expects new record...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...