Oostende, April, 2017: Electrawinds SE announces that it has completed the process of transferring its registered office from Luxembourg to Belgium pursuant to its registration with the Belgian register.

REGISTRATION OF THE COMPANY IN BELGIUM

Electrawinds SE (the "Company") is now registered in Belgium under company registration number 0671.966.5100.

The Company will be deregistered from the Luxemburgish Companies Register in the following days.

MAIN CONSEQUENCES OF THE COMPANY'S REGISTRATION IN BELGIUM

The main consequences of completing the transfer of the Company's registered office to Belgium are indicated thereafter.

1. New registered office address and telephone number

The Company's registered office address and telephone number are now the following:

Electrawinds SE

Fortstraat 27

8400 Oostende

Belgium

Telephone: 0032 59 32 65 91

2. Board of Directors

Pursuant to the transfer of the Company's registered office to Belgium, and as voted by the Company's shareholders on 17 February 2017, the Company's Board of Directors now comprises of the following four members:

- PDS Consulting BVBA, represented by Paul Desender - LDS NV, represented by Luc Desender - Clercus BVBA, represented by Guy De Clercq

- Federale Participatie- en Investeringsmaatschappij NV, represented by Rudi Vander Vennet

The mandates of these Board members will expire at the close of the 2023 annual general meeting which will be held to approve the Company's statutory and consolidated accounts for the current financial year.

3. Statutes of the Company

The statutes of the Company which have come into effect on the date of its registration with Belgian register may be obtained free of charge by sending a written request to the Company's registered office (see above), or may be downloaded from the Investor section of the Company's website at http://ewi.electrawinds.be/articles-of-association.asp .

Sprache: Deutsch

