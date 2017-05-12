MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 12
Mondi Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)
JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
LSE share code: MNDI
As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of those interests (and changes to those interests) of directors of both entities, the respective company secretaries and persons discharging managerial responsibilities across the Group and, in certain instances, the directors of major subsidiaries of Mondi Limited in the securities of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc which are required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority. To comply with the requirements in Articles 7 and 9 of the regulatory technical standards of the Transparency Directive (2004/109/EC), this announcement is classified as additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
In accordance with Rules 3.63-3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules we advise of the following:
12 May 2017
TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE AND MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH
On 24 March 2017, Mondi announced conditional awards of shares under the Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). It was advised that Andrew King and Peter Oswald would be granted LTIP awards after the Annual General Meetings on 11 May 2017.
Accordingly, on 12 May 2017, conditional awards of shares took place under the Mondi Limited and Mondi plc LTIP as follows:
Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|Date of transaction
|12 May 2017
|Class of share
|Ordinary
|Option price
|Nil cost award
|Vesting date
|After the announcement of the final results for 2019 in early 2020
|Performance conditions
|One half TSR and one half ROCE each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2019.
|Additional Information
|The LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Mondi DLC Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.
The requisite approval for the granting of the awards summarised below was obtained:
|Name
|Position
|Award
|Total number of shares awarded
|Andrew King
|Director
|Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan
|15,796
|Andrew King
|Director
|Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|36,894
|Peter Oswald
|Director
|Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|99,555
There follow notification forms for each of the above directors of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc.
Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Andrew King
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CFO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi Limited
|b)
|LEI
|N/A
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of no par value
ZAE000156550
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
15,796
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2017-05-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Andrew King
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CFO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
36,894
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2017-05-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Peter Oswald
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CEO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
99,555
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2017-05-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue