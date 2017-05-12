sprite-preloader
MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 12

Mondi Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)
JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)


LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of those interests (and changes to those interests) of directors of both entities, the respective company secretaries and persons discharging managerial responsibilities across the Group and, in certain instances, the directors of major subsidiaries of Mondi Limited in the securities of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc which are required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority. To comply with the requirements in Articles 7 and 9 of the regulatory technical standards of the Transparency Directive (2004/109/EC), this announcement is classified as additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

In accordance with Rules 3.63-3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules we advise of the following:

12 May 2017

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE AND MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 24 March 2017, Mondi announced conditional awards of shares under the Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). It was advised that Andrew King and Peter Oswald would be granted LTIP awards after the Annual General Meetings on 11 May 2017.

Accordingly, on 12 May 2017, conditional awards of shares took place under the Mondi Limited and Mondi plc LTIP as follows:

Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Date of transaction12 May 2017
Class of shareOrdinary
Option priceNil cost award
Vesting dateAfter the announcement of the final results for 2019 in early 2020
Performance conditionsOne half TSR and one half ROCE each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2019.
Additional InformationThe LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Mondi DLC Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.

The requisite approval for the granting of the awards summarised below was obtained:

NamePositionAwardTotal number of shares awarded
Andrew KingDirectorMondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan15,796
Andrew KingDirectorMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan36,894
Peter OswaldDirectorMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan99,555

There follow notification forms for each of the above directors of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi Limited
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value



ZAE000156550
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil15,796
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

15,796


Nil
e)Date of transaction2017-05-12
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil36,894
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

36,894

Nil
e)Date of transaction2017-05-12
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Oswald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CEO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil99,555
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

99,555

Nil
e)Date of transaction2017-05-12
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

