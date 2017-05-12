MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)



LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of those interests (and changes to those interests) of directors of both entities, the respective company secretaries and persons discharging managerial responsibilities across the Group and, in certain instances, the directors of major subsidiaries of Mondi Limited in the securities of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc which are required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority. To comply with the requirements in Articles 7 and 9 of the regulatory technical standards of the Transparency Directive (2004/109/EC), this announcement is classified as additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

In accordance with Rules 3.63-3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules we advise of the following:

12 May 2017

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE AND MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 24 March 2017, Mondi announced conditional awards of shares under the Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). It was advised that Andrew King and Peter Oswald would be granted LTIP awards after the Annual General Meetings on 11 May 2017.

Accordingly, on 12 May 2017, conditional awards of shares took place under the Mondi Limited and Mondi plc LTIP as follows:

Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Date of transaction 12 May 2017 Class of share Ordinary Option price Nil cost award Vesting date After the announcement of the final results for 2019 in early 2020 Performance conditions One half TSR and one half ROCE each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2019. Additional Information The LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Mondi DLC Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.

The requisite approval for the granting of the awards summarised below was obtained:

Name Position Award Total number of shares awarded Andrew King Director Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan 15,796 Andrew King Director Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 36,894 Peter Oswald Director Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 99,555

There follow notification forms for each of the above directors of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 15,796 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



15,796





Nil e) Date of transaction 2017-05-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 36,894 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



36,894



Nil e) Date of transaction 2017-05-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue