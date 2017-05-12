As from May 17, 2017, unit rights issued by Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 29, 2017.



Instrument: Unit rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) unit right entitles to subscription of one (1) unit, consisting of four (4) shares and one (1) warrant, at SEK 1.60. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CE UR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009921224 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook 137823 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO / 8 Segment /No: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick size Other Equities / 227 Table / No: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



As from May 17, 2017, paid subscription units issued by Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription units -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) unit right entitles to subscription of one (1) unit, consisting of four (4) shares and one (1) warrant, at SEK 1.60. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CE BTU -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009921232 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook 137824 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO / 8 Segment /No: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick size Other Equities / 227 Table / No: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



