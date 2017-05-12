sprite-preloader
Freitag, 12.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,55 Euro		+0,11
+4,51 %
WKN: 746100 ISIN: DE0007461006 Ticker-Symbol: TPE 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
PVA TEPLA AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PVA TEPLA AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,488
2,553
19:16
2,422
2,599
17:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PVA TEPLA AG
PVA TEPLA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PVA TEPLA AG2,55+4,51 %