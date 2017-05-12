sprite-preloader

12.05.2017
(3 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Ambulatory EHR Market to Reach USD 5.20 Billion by 2021 - Key Vendors are Allscripts, Athenahealth, Cerner, Eclinicalworks, Mckesson, GE Healthcare, Nextgen Healthcare & Practice Fusion

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ambulatory EHR Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

Logo

The global ambulatory EHR market is expected to reach USD 3.92 billion by 2021 from USD 5.20 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.8%. The major drivers for the market include government support for the adoption of HCIT, growing usage of EHR solutions, and the need to curtail the healthcare costs. On the other hand, heavy infrastructure investments and the high cost of deployment are limiting the growth of the global ambulatory EHR market to a certain extent.

The market is segmented on the basis of application, delivery mode, practice size, end user, and region. The application segment includes practice management, patient management, e-prescribing, referral management, population health management, decision support, and health analytics. In 2016, the practice management segment commanded the largest share of the global ambulatory EHR market in 2016. There are a wide range of advantages associated with practice management solutions, including increased efficiency of day-to-day operations, enhanced value of services provided to patients, and improved adherence to compliance requirements.

The delivery mode segment of the market includes cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions. In 2016, the cloud-based segment commanded the largest share of the global ambulatory EHR market. The market is mainly driven by the advantages associated with cloud-based solutions, which include flexibility and cost reduction in healthcare delivery.

On the basis of practice size, the global ambulatory EHR market has been segmented into large practices, small-to-medium-sized practices, and solo practices. The large practices segment commanded the largest share of the global ambulatory EHR market in 2016, owing to factors such as the availability of capital investments, ability to handle the productivity challenges that are created by new EHR adoption, and ability to choose among vendors.

Companies Mentioned

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
  • Amazing Charts, Llc
  • Athenahealth, Inc.
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Eclinicalworks
  • Emds, Inc.
  • Epic Systems Corporation
  • Ge Healthcare
  • Mckesson Corporation
  • Medical Information Technology, Inc.
  • Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems
  • Practice Fusion, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Ambulatory EHR Market, By Delivery Mode

7 Ambulatory EHR Market, By Application

8 Ambulatory EHR Market, By Practice Size

9 Ambulatory EHR Market, By End User

10 Ambulatory EHR Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rjxx36/ambulatory_ehr

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire

