Research and Markets - Global Ambulatory EHR Market to Reach USD 5.20 Billion by 2021 - Key Vendors are Allscripts, Athenahealth, Cerner, Eclinicalworks, Mckesson, GE Healthcare, Nextgen Healthcare & Practice Fusion

The global ambulatory EHR market is expected to reach USD 3.92 billion by 2021 from USD 5.20 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.8%. The major drivers for the market include government support for the adoption of HCIT, growing usage of EHR solutions, and the need to curtail the healthcare costs. On the other hand, heavy infrastructure investments and the high cost of deployment are limiting the growth of the global ambulatory EHR market to a certain extent.

The market is segmented on the basis of application, delivery mode, practice size, end user, and region. The application segment includes practice management, patient management, e-prescribing, referral management, population health management, decision support, and health analytics. In 2016, the practice management segment commanded the largest share of the global ambulatory EHR market in 2016. There are a wide range of advantages associated with practice management solutions, including increased efficiency of day-to-day operations, enhanced value of services provided to patients, and improved adherence to compliance requirements.

The delivery mode segment of the market includes cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions. In 2016, the cloud-based segment commanded the largest share of the global ambulatory EHR market. The market is mainly driven by the advantages associated with cloud-based solutions, which include flexibility and cost reduction in healthcare delivery.

On the basis of practice size, the global ambulatory EHR market has been segmented into large practices, small-to-medium-sized practices, and solo practices. The large practices segment commanded the largest share of the global ambulatory EHR market in 2016, owing to factors such as the availability of capital investments, ability to handle the productivity challenges that are created by new EHR adoption, and ability to choose among vendors.



