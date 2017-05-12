TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX: AGI)(NYSE: AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") is providing a summary of the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

Results of the Meeting

The Company is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The summary of the results are as follows:

Total Shares Voted: 247,411,294 Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 298,996,780 Total Percentage of Shares Voted: 82.75%

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in Alamos' management proxy circular dated March 29, 2017 was elected as a director as set forth in the table below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of Nominee Vote For % Withhold Vote % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mark J. Daniel 231,753,016 99.71 665,230 0.29 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Patrick D. Downey 231,459,943 99.59 958,303 0.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- David Fleck 231,859,040 99.76 559,206 0.24 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- David Gower 231,262,435 99.50 1,155,811 0.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Claire M. Kennedy 224,162,271 96.45 8,255,975 3.55 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John A. McCluskey 232,051,830 99.84 366,416 0.16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paul J. Murphy 231,965,383 99.81 452,863 0.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ronald E. Smith 229,386,384 98.70 3,031,862 1.30 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kenneth Stowe 231,874,774 99.77 543,472 0.23 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

2. Appointment and Compensation of Auditors

KPMG LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vote For % Withheld Vote % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KPMG LLP 244,349,833 98.76 3,061,461 1.24 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

3. Approval of Approach to Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to Executive Compensation was passed.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vote For % Vote Against % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Executive Compensation 228,545,676 98.33 3,872,567 1.67 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,300 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

