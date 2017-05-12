sprite-preloader
Freitag, 12.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,984 Euro		+0,019
+0,97 %
WKN: A0M6J1 ISIN: CA2943751008 Ticker-Symbol: 41E 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPSILON ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EPSILON ENERGY LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EPSILON ENERGY LTD
EPSILON ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EPSILON ENERGY LTD1,984+0,97 %