A-Share Listed Biological Products Companies (2016-2020) - Biotechnological Advances & Favorable Policies Will Facilitate Fast Growth - Research and Markets

In China, biological products include: bacterial vaccines (containing toxoid), viral vaccines, antitoxin and antiserum, blood products, cytokine, growth factors, enzyme, in vivo and in vitro diagnostic products, and other biological active preparations.
According to this report, fast economic growth and residents' increasing income have pushed up people's medical expenses. China's biological products market outperforms the global average. In China, the market size exceeded CNY 130 billion in 2016, but its share in the pharmaceutical market was less than 10%, far below that in developed countries.
In the Thirteenth Five-Year Plan (2016-2020), biotechnological pharmaceuticals, new vaccines, new cell therapy preparations and other innovative pharmaceuticals were listed among the priorities of the bio-medicine industry. It is expected that in the next few years, biotechnological advances and favorable policies will facilitate fast growth of the biological product industry.
The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade.
Companies Mentioned
- Ginwa Enterprise (Group) Inc.
- Beijing Tiantan Biological Products
- Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
- Bluestar Adisseo Company
- Shanghai Jiaoda Onlly
- Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering
- Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical
- Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical
- Autobio Diagnostics
- Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology
- Shenzhen Cau Technology
- Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering
- Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical & Chemical Inc.
- Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering
- Changchun High-Tech Industry
- Hualan Biological Engineering
- Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering
- DAAN Gene
- Beijing SL Pharmaceutical
- Shanghai RAAS Blood Products
- Shandong Sinobioway Biomedicine
- Changsheng Bio-technology
- Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group)
- Chongqing Chifei Biological Products
- Walvax Biotechnology
- Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals
- Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech
- (10+ Others)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Financial Indexes
2. Summary of Income Statement
3. Summary of Balance Sheet
4. Summary of Cash Flow Statement
