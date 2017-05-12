A-Share Listed Biological Products Companies (2016-2020) - Biotechnological Advances & Favorable Policies Will Facilitate Fast Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "A-Share Listed Biological Products Companies - Profiles and Financial Data" report to their offering.

In China, biological products include: bacterial vaccines (containing toxoid), viral vaccines, antitoxin and antiserum, blood products, cytokine, growth factors, enzyme, in vivo and in vitro diagnostic products, and other biological active preparations.



According to this report, fast economic growth and residents' increasing income have pushed up people's medical expenses. China's biological products market outperforms the global average. In China, the market size exceeded CNY 130 billion in 2016, but its share in the pharmaceutical market was less than 10%, far below that in developed countries.



In the Thirteenth Five-Year Plan (2016-2020), biotechnological pharmaceuticals, new vaccines, new cell therapy preparations and other innovative pharmaceuticals were listed among the priorities of the bio-medicine industry. It is expected that in the next few years, biotechnological advances and favorable policies will facilitate fast growth of the biological product industry.



The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade.



Companies Mentioned



Ginwa Enterprise (Group) Inc.

Beijing Tiantan Biological Products

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Shanghai Jiaoda Onlly

Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering

Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical

Autobio Diagnostics

Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology

Shenzhen Cau Technology

Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering

Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical & Chemical Inc.

Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering

Changchun High-Tech Industry

Hualan Biological Engineering

Shanghai Kehua Bio -engineering

-engineering DAAN Gene

Beijing SL Pharmaceutical

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products

Shandong Sinobioway Biomedicine

Changsheng Bio -technology

-technology Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group)

Chongqing Chifei Biological Products

Walvax Biotechnology

Staidson ( Beijing ) Biopharmaceuticals

) Biopharmaceuticals Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech

(10+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:

1. Financial Indexes



2. Summary of Income Statement



3. Summary of Balance Sheet



4. Summary of Cash Flow Statement

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n924xc/ashare_listed

